By Onochie Anibeze in Doha

2022 World Cup in Qatar will not only be about football, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has repeatedly said.

Journalists here in Qatar for the Lusail Stadium Super Cup match between Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Zamalek of Egypt had a taste of the Arabian desert adventures that will add colour to the games here.

The Supreme Committee has assured that the Qatar World Cup will live up to it’s billing as a festival, a football carnival of sort. There will be cultural events, entertainment etc. And the media experienced part of it in the deserts of Qatar where they went for dune bashing.

It was a five hour tour of desert that started at Mesaieed where they rode on camels before the dune drive. The drivers of Land Cruisers made sure adrenalines went up. It was a crazy but thrilling Safari experience.

The Land Cruisers drove far into the deserts, manoeuvring and speeding up very high sand dunes and descending so steeply that hearts flew and jitters so overwhelming that one journalist yelled “this is challenging death”.

There were stops in the desert for pictures. It was an amazing Safari that included dinner in a beech restaurant What makes the Qatar Dun Bashing unique is the lake just by the paths the cruisers meander. What a contrasting scene of nature, deep lakes competing for space in between high and intimidating sand dunes.

There were times you prayed the cruisers wouldn’t slid or cruise into the lake. But the drivers are used to it. They were professional although it appeared that the more daring they were in ‘challenging death’, the more thrilling they assumed the tourists felt. The Dune Bashing in Qatar deserts will be part of the World Cup treat when the games begin.

