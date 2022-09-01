Frank Nweke Jr

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr. Frank Nweke Jnr has blamed the collapse of the state infrastructure and development retrogression in the past seven years on the acts of bad governance and corruption among the present administrators of the state.

He however assured that if the people of the state would vote wisely in the 2023 governorship election, Enugu State will restore its glory, where tap water and other critical infrastructure will work again in the state.

Nweke Jnr made the remarks at a Leadership Retreat on Capacity Building Programme for Taking Back Niija (TBN) leaders in Enugu, on Wednesday.

TBN is a people-oriented grassroots movement aimed at galvanizing and building a Coalition of like-minded progressives that advocate for good governance in Nigeria.

He challenged every candidate contesting next year’s election at all levels to a debate where they would make themselves known to the electorates.

Nweke jnr said that Enugu State has retrogressed abysmally when compared to how it was seven years ago when there was constant water supply, regular payment of teachers’ salaries, and security of lives and properties.

He, therefore, blamed the irregularities in the state on poor governance, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari was not the reason the state is not doing well, but the state government.

According to him, “Federal Government does not have any business with the State. It is not because of Buhari that the state is experiencing insecurity, poverty, delay in payment of salaries, strikes, local government strikes, and unemployment, among others.

“Every political party and candidate must participate in a debate where they can give an account of their resources and what they have to offer to the people.

“Shine your eyes. Vote people based on competence. Let the government be powered by the people so that you can hold them responsible if anything goes wrong.”

Answering questions about the right person to become the next Governor of the state, he said that he was the one, adding that he comes with a clean record of service.

“Seven years ago, everything was good especially a steady water supply. There was security. But now, we have retrogressed completely because of corruption,” Nweke regretted.

He however assured people of the State that hope was on the way, noting that there is money in the state but that it is being diverted.

