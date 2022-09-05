…vow not to tolerate further act of calumny against it’s leaders

By Chinedu Adonu

The leadership of All Progressive Congress, APC, Intellectual Forum, Enugu State branch has condemned the continuous attack on the deputy national chairman, South, Emma Eneukwu by the former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odoh.

The group made the condemnation in a press statement signed by the coordinator, Barr. Ezeugwu, Nicholas, Secretary, Dr Udeh Chidubem and issued to newsmen in Enugu by it’s publicity Secretary, Prof Nnamani Ugochukwu on Monday.

The group frowned at the statement trending on media credited to Hon Eugene Odoh, accusing Chief Eneukwu as the major cause of crisis in APC Enugu State.

They called on Eugene Odoh, whom they described as a known segregationist to desist from using Chief Eneukwu’s name to score cheap political goals and focus on his sinister mission of destroying a party, he fought during her formative years on the pretext of rejigging and reforming it.

The statement reads in part;

“The attention of the leadership of APC Intellectual Forum, has been drawn to a statement credited to the former speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly and also, a former Senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Rt Hon Eugene Odoh, during the inconclusive selected displaced APC leaders meeting held at the Dome Event Centre, New Haven on the 4th of September, 2022.

“Hon Eugene during his unguarded speech, called one of our own, Chief Emma Eneukwu, the major crisis catalyst in APC Enugu state.

He accused him of imposing candidates on the party in some Local Government Areas such as Udenu, Igboeze North, Igboetiti and Ụzọ Uwani.

“Eugene Odoh instead of focusing on how to clean up the mess he created in the party , decided to vilify Chief Emma Eneukwu to score cheap Political Goal. We are still trying to uncover what he intends to achieve by doing so in a meeting that our leader was not invited and also in a discussion that, has no business with him.”

