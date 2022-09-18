St. Michael's College old students task government, oil firms on school’s rehabilitation An appeal has gone to the Delta State Government and multi-national oil companies operating in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area to come to the aid of St. Michael's College, Oleh by addressing the deplorable condition of the school. Chairman of Class of 94 of the College, Engr. Owigho Omuabor made the appeal during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion party of the Class held at Oleh on Friday. Engr. Owigho, who led other members of the Class on a visit to the school, lamented the neglect and deplorable state of the college and called on the State Government's immediate intervention in fumigating the school as accordingly to him, the classes were bats' infested and possess serious health risks to the students. "This was not the school we graduated from 28 years ago. Certainly, the school requires urgent attention in terms of infrastructures. “Most of the classes do not have windows and more significantly, no functional science laboratory and library," Owigho said. He also called on Heritage Energy operating in Oleh community and public-spirited individuals from the area to assist the school by providing a befitting science laboratory and library to promote science education and reading culture respectively amongst students. The Chairman of the Class of 94 who disclosed that the Class constructed and donated a block of toilets to the school with a brand new sumu machine to pump water, reiterated the Class’ commitment to continue to give back to the school as part of their contribution to promote quality education in the state. Engr Owigho, who also disclosed that as part of their 2022/2023 project, the Class would be embarking on tree planting including economic trees, to enhance the aestatic beauty of the school. Other projects highlighted included mindset mentorship programmes and painting of a block of class room. He commended the Chairman of the AGM Reunion organization Committee, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo and members of the Committee for organizing a befitting and well organized ceremony. The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving members of the Class for their various outstanding contributions as well as posthumous awards to the first Principal of the School, Chief Ubiogoro and another teacher, Mr. Charles Akpoghalino for their pioneering efforts in building the school.

Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday said rising hunger and poverty in the country was caused by poor management of the nation’s economy by ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). 

He stated this at an empowerment programme for the people of Ika Federal Constituency by the Member  representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr Victor Nwokolo, at Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North East Local Government Area. 

The Governor who was in company with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and PDP Governorship Candidate in the state, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and State Chairman of  PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso, commended Nwokolo for his gesture in giving hope to the hopeless, describing the event as “empowerment programme with a difference” 

He said that Nigeria was troubled because people were hungry and out of job due to mismanagement of the nation’s economy. 

He added that even students were having lots of challenges because their parents could not meet their needs owing to the level of poverty resulting from ineptitude of the APC-led Federal Government. 

Okowa, therefore, urged Nigerians to support the PDP, saying it was the only party with clear understanding of the nation’s challenges and had clear solution to rescue the nation. 

“The important thing is that we know the issues troubling our nation and we have a clear pathway for rescuing and rebuilding the nation,” hesaid. 

He commended Nwokolo for empowerment and noted that it was a show of love to the people and prayed that the beneficiaries would utilise the items and equipment for the common good of the people. 

“I also pray that the students who benefitted from this gesture will  study hard and become successful for the good of their families and our people,” he stated. 

Earlier, Nwokolo had said that his motive for the empowerment was to restore hope to the hopeless amid rising hunger and poverty in the land. 

He commended Governor Okowa for providing leadership and for his efforts in empowering the people through the various entrepreneurial programmes of the state. 

Items presented at the ceremony include cars, mini buses, tricycles, cassava processing machines, oil processing mills, block processing equipment, generators, transformers, sewing machines, educational grant and motor cycles.

