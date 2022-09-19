.

… Heighten Fear Among Residents

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The anti-bomb squad of the Nigeria police, have cordoned off the site of the bomb explosion that rocked the ATC axis of Jalingo, Taraba state capital Sunday night.

The explosive device went off behind a drinking spot with no casualty recorded.

Buildings that had close proximity to the site of the blast were also affected.

Spokesman, of the state police command, SP Abdullahi Usman also confirmed the incident.

The reverberating sound of the explosion which was heard in most parts of the state capital has heightened tension in the metropolis.

The state government is also yet to comment on the incident.

