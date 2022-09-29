By Efosa Taiwo

Former Chelsea midfielder, Ramires has announced his retirement from professional football aged 35.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 35-year-old midfielder reflected on his career that saw him lift among others the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup plus making 248 appearances for Premier League giants, Chelsea.

He wrote: “After some reflection, I would like to inform you that I have officially decided to end my career as a professional football player.

“At this point, I can only thank God first for having trained me and led me to the highest levels that sport can offer. Many thanks also to all the clubs I went through, I will always carry you and your fans in my heart.

“Gratitude also to the Brazilian Football Team for giving me the pleasure of playing two World Cups, which was a dream come true. Also grateful to all the teammates, employees, coaches and directors that I had the pleasure to work with.

“To my family, mother, children, brothers and true friends, thank you so much for being by my side unconditionally during all these years, vibrating for my every achievement as if it were yours, which has always been my greatest strength and motivation.

“I will go in other directions, but with the same happiness and courage that I had since I was little, when, against all expectations, I left my city in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro to conquer the world. Thanks for everything, football!”

Ramires started his career in Brazil with Cruzeiro before penning a five-year contract at Portuguese giants Benfica.

He soon established himself as an important member of Jorge Jesus’ squad but after just one season, he left the Estadio da Luz to join Premier League outfit Chelsea who splashed around £20 million to secure his signature.

The Brazilian would soon become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, earning himself a reputation as a tireless, reliable figure in midfield alongside the likes of Michael Essien, Frank Lampard and John Obi Mikel.

RELATED NEWS