By Biodun Busari

A student has recorded her school principal Jeff Cheney of East Forsyth High School in Gainesville, Georgia, the United States while using a racial slur during a meeting.

The undisclosed student gave the video to her parents who then called for a meeting of the parents with the school management where they registered their grievances.

According to NBC News, “the parents were dismayed after the video surfaced of the school’s principal saying the N-word while meeting with a white student.”

The report disclosed that, “Principal Jeff Cheney and two staff members were attempting to break down racially offensive terms to a white student.”

“The goal of the meeting was for the student to understand that we must all be sensitive and respectful to others,” officials stated.

It was revealed that Cheney was not aware that the student was recording the meeting and later shared it.

“Forsyth County Schools believes that at no time and in no context should any variation of the N-word be used. Students and adults make mistakes; Forsyth County School believes that we all can learn from our mistakes,” officials declared in a statement.

While in conversation with the local news station, the parents of the students at the school seemed to be in disbelief to discover what had happened.

Reacting to the video, a parent, Chris King said: “Two wrongs don’t make a right. We teach our kids to be right and teach our kids to be respectful.”

Another parent also spoke with the Forsyth County News after her daughter showed her the incident video and displayed her rage.

“My daughter is half Black, so it really upset her. [I’m] angry that [Cheney] would feel comfortable enough to say that. Just outright say it without any hesitation right in front of a student.

“In front of anybody anyways, but at work and around children, and he outright just says the word. To me, that could have just as easily been my daughter that he did that to,” the parent said.

