By Godwin Oritse

THE American and the Danish and the French governments have concluded plans to participate in the this year’s edition of the Lagos International Maritime Week, LIMW, billed for the 13th and 15th of this month.

The LIMW is an annual platform meant to provide solutions to the maritime challenges facing Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Already, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, are part sponsors of the LIMW.

In a statement, signed by Mrs Oritsematosan Emore, Chief Executive Ofiicer of Zoe Maritime Resources Limited, promoters of the event said that the event also provides a platform for stake holders , regulators and policy makers to gather together annually , brainstorm and provide solutions .

She said: “It is a private sector initiative that has received the support of the federal government of Nigeria , through the regular participation of the Nigerian Navy , the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the parastatals under her .It is an international event which provides an opportunity for Nigeria to cement relationship with trading partners.”

“LIMWEEK acts as a stimulant and catalyst in the development of the maritime industry in Africa .It uses the annual themes of the International Maritime Organization’s World Maritime Day in formulating the subject matter of its annual discourse.

