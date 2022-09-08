By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to allow Amotekun and other state security outfits bear sophisticated arms to protect the people.

Akeredolu, also clarified his position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations.

He spoke at the commissioning of the newly reconstructed office complex at the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, OSOPADEC, in Akure

Decrying the precarious security situation in the country, Governor Akeredolu vowed to take the bull by the horn to protect the people of the state.

His words: “My position is to allow Amotekun bear heavy arms like the non-state actors who were engaged to protect the oil pipelines.

“Most of the people and even some of my colleagues didn’t really understand my position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract.

“I have no issue with the Federal Government awarding surveillance contract to anybody. It is Federal Government’s money. They can use it anyhow they want.

“Here, we are spending our money on Amotekun. And what I said in my statement titled “Who Actually Needs Weapon” was that the Federal Government should allow Amotekun carry sophisticated weapon like those whom they awarded pipelines surveillance contract.

“If you can allow individuals to carry heavy arms to protect pipelines, why won’t you allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapon to protect the people. The oil facilities are not important than the lives of the people.”

Governor Akeredolu, who said that some arrests have been made in connection to the abduction of some burial guests in Ifon last weekend, noted that the victims who have been released are scared to come and identify their abductors.

