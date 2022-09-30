.

…asks for N650 million as compensation

…we are guided by rules of acquisition-Govt source

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Petroleum marketer, Mr Sunday Efanimjor, has threatened to drag the Delta state government to court over alleged unlawful demolition of his filling Station and Gas plant situated along Owa-Eke/ Owa-Alero Road, Owa-Ekei, Ika North East Local Government Area of the State by the State Government.

Mr Sunday Efanimjor in a petition by his Solicitors, signed by Simon Ngbakor of Simon Ngbakor and Associates, addressed to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, dated 23rd of August, 2022, is demanding for the sum of N650 million representing value of the assets as compensation.

Simon Ngbakor in the petition, said: “It is our clients’ instruction that he is the owner of the land located at Owa-Eke/Owa-Alero Road, Owa-Ekei, Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State and measuring approximately 3783.300 Square metres, wherein the said land is housing his filling Station and Gas plant.

“It is our clients’ further instruction that the filling Station and Gas plant are active as same were built with life savings. However, on the 22nd day of August 2022, our clients noticed bulldozers on the land carrying out demolition of clients’ buildings, fence and the gas plant without any notice whatsoever.

“It is our clients’ instruction that the said property which has the consent of the Governor assigned with approved building plan is not a subject of any acquisition by State Government.

“On the said day of August 2022, one of our clients, Mr Sunday Efanimjor Paul who visited the land discovered that the contractor working on the new hospital known as Mother and Child, has invaded the filling Station and Gas plant to carry out such demolition without notice or acquisition.

“It is our clients’ final instruction that the sum of N650,000,000 (Six Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) be paid to our clients as the said amount represent the value of assets therein on or before 26th day of September, 2022.

“Take notice that this letter serve as pre-action notice as we have the instruction of our clients to approach the court for redress if the state fail to accede to our request as stated above.”

Contacted, official of one of the Ministries, said government was following due process and guided by rules of land acquisition.

The Government official who pleaded anonymity, held that the State Government has not unlawfully demolish property of anyone at Owa-Ekei in the cause of building the Mother and Child hospital.

He urged the petitioner to meet government with his complaints, assuring that the issue would be addressed amicably if the petitioner’s claims are genuine.

