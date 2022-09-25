.

Edo State government has refuted claims that it was a terrorist group, Islamic State in West African Province, ISWAP, that carried out an attack by fleeing bandits at Ibillo-Igarra Road Junction, where they burnt a Wabaizigan patrol vehicle last Thursday.

It said it came to the conclusion after a thorough investigation by the state security outfits involving the Police, Nigerian Army, Edo State Vigilante Network and Nigeria Civil Defence Corp.

“There is no evidence of ISWAP or its operatives in Edo State”, it said in a statement yesterday.

“Government assures that it will continue to provide support to the security agencies in the state to tackle crime and criminality and also enhance patrols of the state’s borders to make the state most uncomfortable for the decimated bandits.

“The Edo State government restates its commitment to the safety of lives and property in the state and to the sustenance of a safe environment for citizens to go about their lawful businesses”.

