By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Imo state government on Friday called on the security agencies to arrest the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, over alleged hacking of the saver of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and forgery of a lawyer signature and stamp used to file a “secret court action” in a Federal High Court in Owerri, to stop the use of Biometric Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

The Imo state government through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to Ugochinyere’s allegation of inflating voter registration by Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma and INEC.

He said the lawyer whose stamp and signature were used in the said “secret court action” has denied it. Also that the security agencies should arrest Ugochinyere, who is also the 2023 candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives for Ideato federal constituency in Imo, to know how he managed to gain access into the INEC saver that was yet to be made publicly.

According to Emelumba, “The Imo State government would have completely ignored a recent public statement, credited to one Ikenga Ugochinyere, claiming that voter registration in Omuma, the home ward of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State, was inflated with fictitious names.

“This is partly because it is coming from a man whose life has been defined by recklessness, irresponsibility and seditious outburst. However, doing so will be wrong because that will amount to condoning the criminality of his action.

“This is why we deem it necessary to call on the relevant security agencies to immediately arrest the said Ugochinyere, to find out from him how he obtained the voters register he has been parading before the public even when the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) is still at the stage of Automated Biometric Verification of the System (ABIS), which must be concluded before an official voters register can be released to the public.

“INEC has issued an official statement on this and has even gone further to list the names of the states that entered fictitious registration of voters. Imo State is not on that list. It is therefore clear that Ugochinyere either hacked INEC Saver and doctored documents there or forged the document he was brandishing. Either way is criminal and he must be immediately arrested for questioning.”

On the issue of secret court action to stop the Biometric Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, he said: “More telling is the tepid reference by Ugochinyere to a pending “secret court action” in a Federal High Court Owerri against the use of BVAS. The way he said it, after his porous allegations against the Governor, was to insinuate that it was filed by an agent of the government.

“Fortunately the lawyer whose stamp was used and signature forged to file the suit has disclaimed same and revealed that it was one Blessing Iwuajunwa ESQ, who borrowed his NBA stamp this year that must have filed the suit. We have traced the said Iwuajunwa to be a very close associate of Emeka Ihedioha, who Ugochinyere is working for. This also makes it very clear where this whole concoction is coming from and why,” he said.

The government was of the view that “On the claim that Omuma Ward had fewer than 6,000 registered voters in 2014, I have it on good authority from verified data from INEC that the Ward had almost 10,000 voters under that period and had registered over 23,000 by 2019 because many indigenes from the Ward came home to register to vote to support their son who was contesting the governorship elections.

“The siting of a Polytechnic at Omuma, which has over 20,000 students and staff, was to throw up more eligible voters from different parts of Nigeria, residing in Omuma. This will naturally shoot up the number of registered voters for 2023.”

