By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Dare Kadiri, has asked the embattled Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, to seek forgiveness from God over alleged infractions going on in the Assembly rather than blaming him for his travails.

Kadiri, who was reacting to a statement by the Speaker on Friday alleging that he was instrumental to his travails with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said Oluomo needed to bury his face in shame rather than pointing fingers at others as the architect of his misfortune.

The statement read, “I am constrained to respond to a statement credited to the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, to the effect that my petitions are connected to his current prosecution for corruption.

“Ordinarily, I would not have bothered joining issue with Mr Speaker in order not to prejudice the EFCC charges pending against him before the court.

“But since he categorically mentioned my name and linked me with his ordeal, I need to briefly set the record straight.

“I and Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo have come a long way together. We came into the 9th Assembly as ranking members, having been among the few lawmakers that returned from the previous Assembly”.

“There is no gainsaying that I played active role in his emergence as Speaker, believing he would provide effective leadership. But, unfortunately, he derailed”.

“When I realised his direction, I did my best to caution him. Rather than heed my several genuine warnings, he desperately orchestrated my removal without recourse to due process. However, the rest, as they say, is history.

“Now, on the matter before the court, I believe the court will do the needful. I equally hope the case is given a speedy hearing and timely disposed off as Nigerians are eagerly waiting for its outcome.

“Owing to the sensitivity of this case, I would have expected Mr Speaker to keep a low profile after being granted bail. Instead, he made needless imputation about me and started hypocritical advocacy about rule of law as if he indeed believes in its sanctity.

“Those who sincerely believe in the rule of law will simply honour invitations by law enforcement agencies and will never decline such under any guise. “At this point, I advise Mr Speaker to seek forgiveness from God and be honest with himself. Pretensions can no longer help”.

