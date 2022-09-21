By Efosa Taiwo

Ademola Lookman, Godwin Saviour and Adebayo Adeleye are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Constantine ahead of their friendly with Algeria.

The arrival of the three players was confirmed on the Super Eagles’ Twitter handle.

Following their arrivals, the number of players now in camp for the international friendly game is 21.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uzoho and Ebube Duru are now the only players expected to hit camp.

The Jose Peseiro-led team had their first training in Constantine on Tuesday ahead of the friendly with the Desert Foxes.

They will continue their preparations today for the friendly as they look to claiming their first win against the Algerians since 2016.

