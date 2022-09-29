.

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Village Head of Ikot Akpan in OrukAnam local government area of Akwa Ibom State Chief Benson Udo Ekpo has been arrested by the Police in connection with the alleged killing of Cows belonging to Herders by people in his community.

But sources from the community told some newsmen on Thursday in Uyo that the Ikot Akpan community did not kill any Cow, but chased away herdsmen and their Cows from their community when they had invaded farms in the community destroying people’s crops.

A youth leader of the community Aniefiok Amos said the herdsmen invaded their community on Tuesday with their cows destroying Cassava, Yams and other crops before the youths pursued them out to, another community in the area.

” On Tuesday we saw Herd of cows that invaded our farms in the Ikot Akpan village destroying crops. All we did was pursue them and they ran to the neighbouring village. “So what happened to the cows when we left them in another village we don’t know.

” We have to protect our, farms and crops. But we were surprised as the Police arrested our respected Village Head Chief Benson Udo Ekpo for an offence he never committed. We learnt that other persons have also been arrested in the village in connection with the matter”, He noted

Another youth of the community identified as Abasi Akpakpan said the village Head was wrongly arrested by the Police and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Akpakpan advised the Akwa Ibom State Police command to release the village Head saying, “We want the Police to release our village Head first and then continue with their investigation”.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident noting that the Commissioner of Police Olatayo Durosinmi has ordered an investigation into the matter.

“We have received such reports that some cows were slaughtered in the community. Cow meats were found in some homes in the village. Some persons have been arrested. I don’t know whether the Village Head is one of them

“We also received a report that one person is missing. That is why police swung into action and arrested the people in our custody. We have commenced preliminary investigation into the matter to ascertain all the allegations. ” the PPRO disclosed.

