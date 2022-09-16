The Oyo Traditional Council (Oyo Mesi) has disclosed that ten aspirants have been shortlisted for interview out of 65 contestants that appeared for screening for the Alaafin stool.

Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Mr Bode Durojaiye made this confirmation in a press statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, the Council concluded sittings on interviews for aspirants on Thursday.

The statement added that ten aspirants would be presented before the Ifa oracle for consultation in the next phase of the process.

The Regent who is the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Layinka, said out of the 65 aspirants only 10 were qualified for the interview stage.

He said that members of the Oyo Mesi would soon meet to deliberate on the next step, which is the Ifa consultation.

He said: “Whoever emerges among the shortlisted aspirants will be the candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

Meanwhile, the Regent has debunked a collection of N200,000 from each aspirant and representation of one of the Oyo Mesi during the interview period.

He described the N 200, 000 claim as misinformation created on social media.

He said the Alapinni, a member of the Oyo Mesi has been indisposed but was requested to have a representative in the council so as to be abreast and involved in the scheme of things as the selection processes go on.

The Regent said, “The State Government is not only aware but carried along in all our proceedings before, during and after the interview period.

“The state government is ably represented by the Chairperson of the Atiba Local Government and some officials of the Council.

“On the Alapinni matter, he is a member of the Oyo Mesi but presently indisposed. To follow the due process, he needs to be represented in order to keep him abreast of development. He cannot be left out in the scheme of things. Hence, we request for his representative. Health is wealth. We wish him quick recovery.

“People should watch their utterances and refrain from reckless comments capable of causing implosion. People entrusted with the peace and tranquility of the town should not just rush to the press for mischief making.

“It is better for one to find out about what he or she doesn’t know from the authentic source, than going to the press to cause disaffection.”

RELATED NEWS