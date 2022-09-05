By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police command has disclosed its plans to mobilize more Marine Police to patrol the waterways in order to check the various crimes and criminality perpetrated by sea pirates.

The Commissioner of Poli ce, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi who made this known to newsmen weekend, listed the affected coastal routes to include Efiat- Mbo, Oron -Calabar, Ibeno -Eastern Obolo, Inen Ekeffe-Ogoni-Bonny Island in Rivers State and other adjoining creeks in the state.

Durosinmi, said the command was aware of activities of sea pirates who have been terrorising Riverine areas in the last three months, noting that reports revealed how sea pirates, armed robbers, kidnappers use waterways from Ekeffe waterfront to penetrate the state to commit havoc and then escape to neighbouring Rivers State.

He pointed out that the command has also received reports of how nefarious activities of sea pirates on the waterways has contributed to both the scarcity and high cost of seafood especially fish in the markets.

He listed some of the criminal activities perpetrated by sea pirates in the area to include harassment/collecting levies from fishermen, kidnapping, seizure of boats from fishermen and killing of innocent passengers.

He said: “Having known all these atrocities, we will soon begin aggressive manhunt on the sea pirates who are determined to make our waterways unsafe for both passengers and fishermen.

“Very soon such criminals will be arrested and brought to book. Marine police will be deployed to those areas to keep the pirates at bay”

The Commissioner of Police appreciated

governor Udom Emmanuel in handling security matters with diligence by providing all the necessary supports for the police to work .

” Let me appreciate Akwa Ibom state governor Udom Emmanuel for providing boats for police to patrol the state waterways. We have received the first batch of the boats from government.

“We will soon deploy Marine police patrol team to all waterways in the state. Regular patrol of the waterways will certainly check crime and criminality along the waterways. All the complaints of fishermen and passengers travelling by water will soon come to an end” the CP said

