By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel has declared Friday September, 23, 2022 as a Work Free Day to mark the 35th anniversary of the state creation.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Ini Ememobong disclosed this in a statement entitled “Governor Udom Emmanuel Declares Friday, 23rd September, 2022, Work free day”

Ememobong in the statement made available to newsmen on Thursday stressed that by the declaration, all offices and other public places in the state are to observe the work free day.

The statement reads: The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel has declared Friday, September 23, 2022 a Work Free Day.

“Consequently, government offices and other public places are to observe the holiday. This declaration is made in the spirit of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the creation of our state.

“The Governor wishes all Citizens and residents happy celebrations”

