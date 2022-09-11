…Will deliver region

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign committee, Femi Adekanbi, has said that

the chairman of the South West Governors Forum and Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is most qualified to head the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign committee in the South West.

Adekanbi, a former Commissioner for Tourism in the state, who said this weekend in Akure, the state capital, noted that Akeredolu would deliver the region for Tinubu.

Recall that that the ruling party had created Zonal Directorates for the six geopolitical zones, each of the six zonal directorates, is to be headed by a serving governor.

He expressed confidence that “if Akeredolu is pencilled down as the head of the Presidential Campaign in the zone, he will lead the party to victory in the zone.

“Akeredolu, being the Chairman of APC South West Governors’ Forum, is the most competent and fit to lead the campaign of the APC presidential candidate and his vice.

” He is resourceful, ingenious and practical politician and a leader with the knack for getting results where others cannot succeed

“I can tell you that Akeredolu is the most qualified, apart from the fact that he is the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum.

” Don’t forget the fact that he has been performing excellently well in that aspect, he championed the call for Southern presidency.

“Majority of us in the Yoruba land believe that he’s in the best position to lead the race, to champion the course.

“Let me tell you that he’s going to succeed in it and he’s going to come out victorious in all the six states and it is a pride for us in Ondo state to have him as the head of the campaign committee.

” I want to appeal to all of us in the state, irrespective of our political parties to join hands with him in ensuring that he comes out victorious.

“He deserves to be the president of this country but he didn’t move towards that path but now that we have a gigantic project before him, we have no choice than letting him lead.

Speaking on the need for various support groups to come together, Adekanbi said ” We welcome all the support group, we are happy to have a lot of support groups, most especially, we noticed in Ondo State that there was a collapse of 40 support groups and they came up with Ondo State Coalition for Tinubu”.

According to him “the merger will boost the campaign efforts of the Presidential candidate and his running mate.

The party’s Chieftain said that the chances of Asiwaju Tinubu were very high, our party is in charge in 22 states of the federation and has the majority in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

