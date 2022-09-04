Business mogul, Mr. Actor Ajerolor has emerged as the leader of the All Progressive Congress in ward nine of Ndokwa East.

Ajerolor, a native of Iyede-Ame, while appreciating the people for finding him worthy of such position, promised to win the ward for the party.

According to Ajerolor, not only will the APC experience tremendous growth in the ward under his leadership, opinions of other leaders and members of the party will be considered always.

He was officially presented to the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, who charged him to ensure he operates an open door and all encompassing style of leadership.

