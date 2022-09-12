About 3,000 renowned gospel music stars, trumpeters and clerics, including the President, Christ Apostolic Church in Nigeria and Overseas, Samuel Oladele and the church’s General Evangelist, Hezekiah Oladeji will later this week converge on the Federal Capital Territory for Abuja National Praise.



Expected to take place at the National Stadium, the programme is aimed at a new Nigeria, Oladeji said.



The General Evangelist noted that the praise programme is an instruction from God and would take place in Abuja, Lagos, Olode and Ikeji in Osun state.



Disclosing that the programme would hold at the National Stadium in Abuja, Oladeji said: “God said Abuja first and it has to do with a new Nigeria God his bringing.”

Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, saxophonist, televangelist and Director of Music at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Kunle Ajayi, renowned gospel singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer Dusin Oyekan, Adeyinka Alaseyori and Peterson Okopi are some of the guest ministers at the programme.



Slated to commence by 4pm this Friday, September 16th, the programme is tagged “Praise the Lord; for His Mercy Endureth Forever.”



He disclosed that the church would provide free buses within the FCT to the venue of the programme.

