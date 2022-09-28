Nigerian tech startup Ainnov8 Technologies is set to launch an all-in-one website and App Webshop.

According to the company, the mobile-friendly webshop is designed to help companies and individuals purchase websites and mobile platforms in record time and at a very low cost.

Speaking on the innovation, the company’s CEO and Head of Product, Ephraim Ochijenu stated that Ainnov8 features integrated solution tools to set up world-class websites in minutes without coding or technical knowledge.

He said, “Ainnov8 Technologies Limited is an information technology company that was founded by myself and Jubril Adigun when we identified the growing need for online presence for startups and small and medium scale enterprises.

“I am a serial entrepreneur and a tech expert with several certifications in my portfolio while Jubril, who is equally an experienced social entrepreneur is a general IT professional with interests in embedded systems, autonomous systems, AI, and sustainability, and a Computer Science researcher exploring assurance of collaborative AI systems.

“Since we both have experiences working in tech outside Nigeria, we saw how tech can be better utilized to solve problems back home in Nigeria. We went into the market, studied the market, spoke to users, and from there formed our company’s vision. We have been able to build a great team that has successfully carried out projects for clients in Nigeria, Canada, Nepal, and Austria.”

Ephraim also explained that Ainnov8’s website templates and sales funnels are geared towards increasing customer engagement and potentially improving earnings for businesses.

“We had initially run a previous service offering called the BUILD NOW, PAY LATER option which was meant to solve the financial hindrance that Nigerian startups face by giving them an easy payment plan.

“But even with that, we noticed that most startups didn’t care so much about the repayment plan but the actual cost and time to deliver. It is this realization that made us delve into the current service offering which is still very much in line with our company vision which is digitalizing the country by removing hindrances and challenges facing the Nigerian startup and business ecosystem leveraging technology,” Ephraim explained.

“By delivering the necessary platforms a business or individual needs in record time and at a cheap cost, we are putting more businesses online much quicker and cheaper which is good for the Nigerian economy as these businesses subsequently go on to make money from their online customers/users.”

Jubril Adigun, the company’s CTO and Technical Delivery Manager shared more insight on what inspired the creation of the product and its impact on businesses.

He said, “A website is a business’ link to the exogenous world on the internet. It is simply a business statement of existence. Our products are targeted at ensuring that businesses and projects exercise their right to online presence with as few barriers as possible. More so, we are building solutions that are customizable and local content centric so that businesses and startups can maintain their sense of style and brand image.

“Our objective with this service is to reduce the wait time in development and get as many businesses and ideas to the market as soon as possible at low cost. We intend to onboard up to 1M businesses and individuals by 2025.”

