…First Edition Annual Event that has in attendance Top Government Policymakers

African Government Stakeholder Engagement Forum is a leading (non-profit) organization focused on creating singular frameworks that are applicable to every African country have announced that it will be hosting the first-of-its-kind Stakeholders Engagement Conference. The 2-day Forum is scheduled to be held on the 20th-21st of September 2022.

The 2022 African Government Stakeholders Engagement Forum themed ” Restructuring Education and Youth development” will have in attendance over 27 top dignitaries, policymakers, ministers, and thought leaders. This year’s theme is aimed at designing an Education and Youth development framework alongside a policy framework that will be accepted and implemented across the 55 countries in Africa.

The top keynote speakers for the event are; The Minister of Youth and Sports in Liberia, Honorable Dester Zeoga Wilson, and Dr. Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesii. Honorable Dester Zeoga Wilson is the current sitting Minister of Youth and Sports in Liberia. Prior to becoming the Minister of Youth and Sports, he served as assistant minister for administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports where he oversaw all aspects of administration from 1995-2000.

Dr. Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesiii is the Founder and CEO of Human Capital Africa. She is the founder and chairperson of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance. Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesiii is an economic expert and the Senior Economic Advisor of the Africa Development Economic Policy Initiative.

Commenting on the expectations of the event, Just Omomo Ibe, Founder, and Chairperson of the African Government Stakeholders Engagement Forum, said ” it is with great pleasure that we are kick-starting the 2022 African Government Stakeholders Engagement forum, Education is a key necessity for each and every African and this is one of the reasons why AGSEF was founded to create a singular framework that is applicable in every African country. The theme for this year is ” Restructuring Education and Youth Development” with the main focus on tertiary education enrollment and to even out the scales even with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area which is to benefit the youth in Africa. If we must see and desire a redeveloped Africa, then there is definitely the need to educate and train people’s mindsets individually and collectively.

AGSEF (AFRICAN GOVERNMENT STAKEHOLDERS ENGAGEMENT FORUM) is an initiative founded and convened by The Just Ibe Company, The Association of African Startups in partnership with Arielle for Africa and other African stakeholders.

Every year a theme is developed and deliberated upon in an effort to unify practices across the continent across varying STRATA of society.

