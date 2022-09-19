Wreckage from the Agosasa incident.

By Miftaudeen Raji

A traditional chieftain in Agosasa community of Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, Otunba Akeem Adigun has accused Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, a deputy governorship of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state of allegedly instigating people against him to cause violence in Agosasa.

Socopao, as popularly called, said Akinlade was jittery because of his (Adigun) support for Governor Dapo Abiodun during the state governorship election in 2019.

Akinlade, who contested the Ogun State governorship election on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in 2019, comes from the Agosasa Ward in Ipokia.

Adigun, Apagupote of Agosasa, who spoke to our correspondent in a phone interview claimed that Akinlade was still pained that he lost the Ogun 2019 governorship election.

Adigun said, “Honourable Akinlade, the Allied People’s Movement, (APM) 2019 Governorship Candidate, Ogun State is the one I am referring to, you know he is from that village, and he has a feeling that I financed the thuggery and supported Governor Dapo Abiodun during the 2019 elections in spite of the fact that there was violence in our local government as parties clashed with axes, machetes, and cutlasses.

“A large number of people from my village voted for him but I had my reasons for withdrawing my support because I single-handedly sponsored him to the House of Representatives but when he decided to turn his back on me, I also left him.

“I guess he was pained that he lost the election, he even brought mercenaries from outside because I am sure our natives wouldn’t be able to do the violent job alone.

“If you were there yourself, you’ll know the level of damage done to my property, it’s inexplicable.

What I know is that only God can avenge for me. Anyone who is guilty between both parties, God will surely avenge,” he said.

“If you were there, you would know that there is huge vendetta over there. Even the tomb where I buried my mother was destroyed. Surprising as I am shocked that human beings can now fight with the dead,” he added.

Adigun also claimed that the person instigating the crisis in Agosasa is one Alhaji Fatai Isiaka.

According to him, Isiaka is remotely being backed by Akinlade because of his political aspirations.

When asked to confirm that his police escorts shot a man dead during the violence, Adigun simply said, “Yes, that’s very true.”

He further explained, “I was on my way to Abeokuta because we were called for a peace meeting between both parties at 3 O’clock, we left and we were on our way.

“On Sunday before the meeting, these boys, about four to five of them, had severely attacked those with me at that moment with cutlasses but the grace of God and fear made them scared to attack me,” he said.

No comment, says Akinlade’s aide

But when our correspondent contacted Azeez Adelani, the media aide of Akinlade for a reaction to the claims, declined to comment on the crisis.

Adelani simply said, “No comment.”

We’re stepping down the Obaship process for investigation – Govt

Speaking on the development in a phone interview with our correspondent, the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat informed that the security agencies are currently investigating to know what actually happened during the violence and those responsible.

He said, “There are two factions. I invited the two factions to my office. While we were in the meeting, information got to me that some faction had started burning houses of the other factions.

“I phoned some people in that place just to confirm. They sent pictures. I discovered that members of the factions present at the meeting were involved. I invited the DSS who came to my office that very day and took the ten of them to their office to commence investigation.”

“What I can confirm is that Socopau was among the five from the other faction that came to my office. It’s a political issue, the self-acclaimed Oba is a member of APM (Allied People’s Movement) he’s on the run now, the police are looking for him so it’s political,” he added.

The commissioner said tension in the community is still very high, adding, “I go there on a self assessment to know the extent of the damage and vandalization of properties there.”

He said some people have been arrested in the town, adding that, “We’ve done our own duty, it’s left for the security agencies. If people need to be charged to court, let the judiciary take it from there.”

Meanwhile, Hamzat disclosed that the state government will be stepping down the Agosasa Obaship selection process to make sure things calm down before revisiting it.

Normalcy has been restored – Police

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who had earlier confirmed the incident and arrests made, but he did not give details of those arrested.

He said, “Our men are on the ground. The operation is being led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations. Normalcy has been restored and our men are on the ground to forestall further escalation of the crisis.”

Oyeyemi however, warned residents against taking laws into their hands, adding that kingship ascension should be addressed legally.

How it started

Recall that no fewer than three persons have been reported killed in the Agosasa obaship tussle as some interested factional groups went on rampage over who becomes the next monarch of the town.

Wreckage from the incident

The race over who becomes the next Oja of Agosasa comes on the heels of the death of the last monarch, Oba James Elegbede, in February.

The Obaship tussle reached a crescendo last Sunday when some youths took to the streets to warn against the installation of a candidate, whom they regarded as unpopular, as the next Oja.

The Agosasa violence, which saw five persons injured and hospitalized when led to the murder of one Nafiu Amosun, who was said to be the closest ally to the candidate being supported by the youths of Agosasa.

The angry youths alleged that the said Nafiu Amosun was shot dead near the Afa River by the other faction and this triggered the current unrest in the community.

