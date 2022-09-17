By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited ,NAE, has built and equipped a new health centre at Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Members of the community came out en masse to receive the facility from the management of the oil giant at the weekend.

The General Manager, NAE, Mr. Raymond Omietimi, said that the initiative was in tandem with the Social Investment and Corporate Social Responsible agenda of the company.

Omietimi, who was represented by the Manager, Government & Public Relations, Dr. Tonye Young-Arney, said the core objective was to tackle the healthcare challenges of the people especially after the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omietimi noted that provision of healthcare facilities at such critical period required concerted, collective and sustainable efforts through collaboration between the government and the private sector.

He expressed the hope that the facility would be managed in a very sustainable manner to stand the test of time and also accomplish its purpose.

He said: “Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, lots of strains have been put on not only healthcare facilities, but also on personnel and the economy in general.

“We are also not oblivious of the fact that women, children and the elderly are the most vulnerable and exposed in times like this.

“Agip considers people to be at the core of its culture and very fundamental to its business and therefore it is imperative that in all its investments, people come first. We are also not oblivious of the fact that women, children and the elderly are the most vulnerable and exposed in time like this.

“It is sad to know that the pandemic is not abating yet globally and therefore interventions such as the facility we are commissioning today will continue to be of great need nationwide.

“Therefore, the conception of this project stems from the need to bring healthcare services closer to the people and support better health care delivery in the community and the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Traditional Ruler of Kaiama Town, HRH Sir Jerry Burutolu ,JP, commended Agip for setting up the structure, which he said would serve the healthcare needs of the entire Kolokuma/Opokuma.

Describing the facility as fully equipped, he said it was capable of standing as a hospital, which would serve the entire council observing that it was constructed with quarters for staff, doctors and nurses.

He said: “When you develop Kaiama, you have developed Kolokuma/Opokuma. We carry all the other communities together, we don’t operate things on our own. So these facilities are for Kolokuma/Opokuma.

“I’m happy that you said government hasn’t come into it, we are a little bit skeptical. Who will manage it properly? The chairman of the local government by letters we have been exchanging, volunteered he is going to fund and take over the management of this place. The structure is now ready for use”.

Also speaking, the Amananara of Kaiama Woman Council, Tonbena Akene, expressed optimism that the facility would benefit women and children in the area.

She said: “Health is something that when you have it, you are wealthy. So as we come into this place to treat ourselves, it will be of a great benefit to everyone in this community. I really want to appreciate Agip.

The Youth President of Kaiama Town, Ozori Tupere, said the youths were happy for the facility by Agip.

