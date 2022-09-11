“A man on a mission is far different from a drone on a deadline,” Rheta Grimsley Johnson acknowledged.

Agbebaku-Izobo Eseche is no doubt, a silent achiever who has with his partner Femi Hassan successfully built a multi-million naira company Feizbo Group with the vision and mission of providing quality services to Nigerians for an affordable rate.

Feizbo Group is into property and road constructions, oil and gas services and alternative energy like installation of inverters.

If one had told Agbebaku-Izobo Eseche, who is one of the directors of Feizbo Group that he would end up managing a top-ranked real estate and oil and gas company in Nigeria when he was a child, he probably would have laughed it off.

While growing up, his dad wanted him to study Computer Science but he ended up studying Actuarial Science, a discipline that assesses financial risks in the insurance and finance fields, using mathematical and statistical methods.

Even in the holy bible, it was clearly stated in Proverbs 19: 21 that “Man proposes, but God disposes.”

With the above bible quote, Agbebaku-Izobo Eseche had no regrets as regards to the discipline he was given to study by the Redeemers University .

Agbebaku-Izobo Eseche tried to practice what he studied ‘Acturial Science’ but never knew he would end up as a real estate guru, which is something he has longed has passion for. According to him, “When I was growing up, my dad wanted me to study computer science but I ended up studying Actuarial Science at Redeemers University. I intended to continue through that path but as someone who love real estate, I switched.

“At some point, I got a job in South Africa as a Risk Manager. But I still came back to real estate because of the passion I have for it.

Though, the real estate business didn’t just appear from the moon, it’s a business that his mom has been into right from his growing up days. “My mom was into real estate but not like the way we are doing it in a big way. Then I had this friend who became my partner, whose mom was also doing the same real estate business. So we started with what we had. And then we built on it.”

One of the things people like about Agbebaku-Izobo Eseche, especially his Edo brothers and sisters, he has always been a determined and committed young man.

He was born into a family of seven and he is the only son of his parents. Right from his growing up days, he has experienced massive love from parents, siblings, relations, family friends and among others, but those love never got into his head as he has remained focus in all he does. “Growing up was fun for me. I grew up in a family of seven, four girls, myself and my parents. My parents are still together. It was fun growing up in a family where you are shown love by everyone.”

Agbebaku-Izobo Eseche just as he is loved, has also transferred that love to everyone around him. He loves to see people around him happy and has cultivated the habit of giving back to people just to ensure he puts smiles on people faces.

Agbebaku-Izobo Eseche has in several occasions donated items to less privileged persons, a habit which he said he learnt from his lovely mother and sister.

According to him, ” philanthrophy is something we do in my family. We have done a lot of philanthropy work both in Nigeria and in South Africa.

“We gave out food items, money gifts, gave out shoes to students, give scholarships to students, we always try to give back to the community so that we can make our impact felt both in Nigeria and abroad. So we have done a couple of things, I just mentioned few. This year or year, I am planning a mega empowerment in my state so that we can empower a lot of people.”

Advice to Nigerian Youths

“I don’t want to be that guy that will say, follow your dreams? Follow your passion. We Nigerians, we are in survival mode.

Try to use the things around you to your advantage and build on it, even if you aren’t starting as big as you would like, you can start small, you will definitely grow.

Start from somewhere. There was a time I was doing small business in school. I get electronics items cheaper at Computer Village and sell them in school just not to be idle and not to depend on m

RELATED NEWS