*Demand scrapping of PAP, 25% instead of 13% derivation to oil states

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

EX-MILITANTS in the Niger Delta, who called for the scrapping of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Saturday, issued the Federal Government a fresh 21-day ultimatum to address the fundamental problems of the oil region.

The ex-militants in a statement by Edward Kalamazoo, aka General Foreman, said, “The Federal Government needs to abandon PAP, and in its place, implement the recommendations of the government-appointed committee, some years back, which recommended that Niger Delta states should receive 25 per cent of the country’s oil revenue, as against the present 13 per cent.”

They warned in a statement, “If they do not meet these demands before the end of September, we have no option but to do what we have in mind.”

The statement read: “It is a sad development that the federal government has not yet shown a willingness to tackle the underlying issues in the region as regards granting of Amnesty in the region.”

“We want to know and see the infrastructural development of the Niger-Delta region, according to the original master plan of PAP, which is the peace agreement that the government and PAP representatives have not disclosed to the region.

“Because of bad representation, some people genuinely in the amnesty programme, even from phase one at Obubra, Cross River State, have received no monthly stipend.

“We hope the authorities screen and verify the delegates because they filled the payrolls for stipends with corrupt manipulations.

“We further call for the training and education. They should immediately attend to the first, second and third phases that have received nothing. They should use none beneficiaries for beneficiaries’ slots. They should pay genuine agitators housing and wardrobe allowances from 2011 to date.

“The aim of the amnesty programme hinges on maintenance of peace and security in the region; enhanced human capital development in the region and the amnesty programme is to provide the enabling environment for people in the region to key into the programme and achieve development.

“Key players have frustrated these broad objectives hence they could not stop vandalization of crude oil pipelines. They structured the programme to achieve these, and we do not even know the stage we are now, whether disarmament or mobilisation process; rehabilitation/action plan for the holistic development of the Niger Delta as a region,” the ex-militants complained.

