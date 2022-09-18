Talented artiste, Ezekiel Richard also known as Richfame is excited about his experience at the 15th edition of The Headies Award which held in Atlanta. The singer was among the ecstatic guests who witnessed the event live from Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta Georgia.

Moving from its traditional host city of Lagos to a new venue for the first in its 15 years history, expectations for the Headies Awards were very high among Nigerian music stakeholders and international guests.

At the Headies, about 118 artistes jostled for 35 award categories, three of which were new introductions. The latest additions include, International Artiste of The Year, Best Inspirational Single and Digital Artiste of the Year.

While sharing his experience about the event, the Delta State-born talent disclosed, ”On a personal note, I would say that the event was fun and it gave me the chance to meet a lot of people and network. I’m sure that was the story for countless other stakeholders and I believe that the new relationship that was forged at the event will leave a lasting impact on not only individuals but also industry growth.”

“Hopefully, the next time I will be attending as nominee and walk home with a recognition. I’m motivated to go back and put in my work so that I can aspire for greatness,” he added.

Although he hails from in Oleh, Isoko-South Local Government in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, however, the life of the last of Richfame who is the last child of his parents has been shaped by two cities, Warri and Lagos. After his elementary and high school education in Nigeria, Richfame soon moved abroad studying Art at the University of Manitoba, Canada.

Richfame’s debut single is entitled Back 2 Da Matter, an afrobeat tune that launched him out. After his introduction, the singer, songwriter and performing artiste has continue to evolve into a better entertainer. He revealed, “My new single entitled Up & Down happened when I met my friend Naira Marley in Atlanta. The song will be coming out soon and I want music fans in general to watch out for it.”

