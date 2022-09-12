Musiq Bank Company has unveiled super talented Afro fusion singer and songwriter, Brown Joel as its newly signed artiste. The unveiling was announced alongside the release of his two singles ‘Omo Logo’ and ‘Peace’.

With a targeted fan base of the trending generation (Gen-Z) of pop culture, Agubosim Favour Brown better known as Brown Joel is a virtuoso and great performer ready to take the music industry by storm.

A record label and entertainment servicing company, Musiq Bank Company is led by highly skilled young music business executives, who have proven track records of nurturing and developing premium artistes for stardom. The outfit also provides high level entertainment services for Africa and the global market.

