L-R: Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian hip-hop singers, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy and others have been nominated for the 2022 edition of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The list was published on Wednesday by the international executive committee of the awards.

The AFRIMA awards ceremony features a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating, recognizing talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent.

In African content, this year, the Western region has the most nominations with 134, the Eastern region comes second with 69 nominations, the Southern African region closely follows with 68 nominations, Central Africa pulls weight with 52 nominations, while the North comes last with 49 nominations.

The Grammy award winner, Burna Boy was nominated for Best Male Artiste in West Africa, Song of the Year, Artiste of the Year and also Album of the Year.

Meanwhile Fireboy and Kizz Daniel were both nominated in the Best African collaboration category.

Tiwa Savage was nominated for Best Female Artiste in West Africa. Also, Ckay and Ruger, who were recognised last year also got nominated this year.

The Awards will hold from December 8 to 11, 2022, and a special announcement will be made by the host country where the location of the awards will be held on Wednesday, 28 September, 2022.

