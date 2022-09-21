.

Afrikanwatch Network 11th lecture and award titled: The Rightful Place of Urhobo Nation’ In National Politics and Economy

…A direction toward building viable bridges will hold on October 8 in Warri, Delta State, under the Chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, (FUPRE), Prof. Rim-Rukeh Akpofure, while the Guest Speaker, is Gen. Dr Oviemo Ovadje retd, OFR, Father of the day, Prof. Fred Opute, an elder statesman, as Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is expected to give the separate keynote address.

The special guest of honour is Olorogun Barr. Benson Ndakara, President-General of the Orogun Kingdom of the State.

The occasion will witness panelist session which will include Prof. Sunny Awhefeada, Prof. Dan Omoweh, Sir. Richard Odibo KSC, Dr. Mrs. Mercy Sule, and Chief Ede Dafinone.

According to the President/Editor-in-Chief of News outfit, Mark Orgu, noted that, the event is to share ideas on how the region can develop better irrespective of political affiliations. Orgu however reveal that lates Chief Mukoro Mowoe, Olorogun Micheal Ibru, Sen. David Dafinone, whose great impact gave pride, dignity and glory to the Urhobo Nation will be awarded posthumous African Gold Merit Award.

Others, who will be awarded are, Olorogun Obrik Miller Uloho, Sir. Richard Odibo,KSC, a Federal Commissioner, NPC, Dr. (Mrs) Mercy Sule (Ireland), Prof. Sunny Awhefaeda, (DELSU), Prof. Dan Omoweh,(Admiralty Unversity), Chief Pius Omubaye, PG, Ughelli Descendants Union, Chief Hope Erute, PG, Uvwie General Improvement Union, Mr. Mudiaga Enajemo, CEO, Mudi Africa, Dr. Samuel Oghene Etatuvie, Director General/Chief Executive, Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency, Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Mercy Eguraise Sule Chief Barr. John Obukohwho Nani, former Lawmaker, Delta State House of Assembly among others.

RELATED NEWS