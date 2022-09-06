Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Professor of Molecular and Cellular Parasitology, Roseangela Nwuba has disclosed that Africans detest paternity test due to fear that it could destroy their marriages.

Speaking at the maiden Professor Taiwo Adegboyega memorial lecture with the theme, “Molecular Biology resource-Constrained Settings in the 21st Century: Feasibilities, Realities, and Impacts”, held at Osun State University main campus in Osogbi, she said most DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) testing laboratories do not get patronage in Africa, except mostly, on court orders.

“Molecular biology is helpful in resolving paternity dispute, but in Africa, it is like a taboo, they do not want to know a child’s real paternity except where court gives such order. In Africa and Nigeria particularly, once a man marries and woman and she gave birth, the children are his.

Read also: Why today’s couples should be encouraged to give marriage a go!

“This has discourage laboratories setting up DNA paternity test centre. No one would patronise such lab because of fear that their marriage could be destroyed. Meanwhile test is 100 percent accurate. If a son is yours, he should have 50 percent of the mother’s gene and 50 percent of the father’s gene. Where the father’s gene cannot be traced, then the child is not his”, she said.

She stressed the urgent need for governments to champion the provision of adequate tools for research and innovative solution to African challenges, particularly in molecular biology as demonstrated during the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Uniosun’s Vice-chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye says insufficient funding for the university shouldn’t be an excuse for academicians and researchers to intensify their efforts to win more grants for the proliferation of knowledge

He reiterated the University would not relent in contributing to the global growth of health and medical education

RELATED NEWS