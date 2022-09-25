The organizers of the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have unveiled the nominees for this year’s edition of the prestigious award.

Speaking through the jury which is headed by Keith Shiri, a Zimbabwean curator, the organizers made this known on September 21, 2022.

The 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) which will be hosted in Lagos in October this year, has Kunle Afolayan, Wale Ojo, Segun Arinze and other top Nigerian actors as contenders.

Full list of nominees

Award for Achievement in Screenplay

• Road to My Father’s Compound

• Surviving Gaza

• Jolly Roger

• Tug of War

• Borga

• Tembele

Efere Ozako Award for Best Short film

• Enroute -Burkina Faso

• Al-Sit -Sudan Astel -Senegal

• A Lisbon Affair- Angola

• Mamadou – Equatorial Guinea

• Houminvi – Benin

• Men-tally- Nigeria

• Tender Threads – Morocco

Best Documentary

• Taamaden – Mali

• No Simple Way Home -Sudan

• The Last Shelter – Mali

• No U Turn – Nigeria

• Transaction – Zimbabwe

• Lobola, a Bride’s True Price?- South Africa

• Africa Moot – South Africa

• When a Farm Goes Aflame- Nigeria/Germany

Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation

• On the Surface – Iceland

• Opal – Martinique

• Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire

• No Way Out – Uganda

• Skin Like Mine –USA

• PTD – Nigeria

Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

• Borga – Ghana

• Tug of War – Tanzania

• Tembele – Uganda

• Surviving Gaza – South Africa

• Alaise – Nigeria

• Medicine Man – Kenya

Award for Best Young/Promising Actor

• Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga

• Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka’s Story

• Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle

• Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri

• Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza

• Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

Man of God

• Alaise

• Swallow

• Jolly Roger

• Almajiri

• Money Miss Road

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

• Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza

• Wale Ojo – A Song from the Dark

• Adjetey Annag – Borga

• Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene

• Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger

• Segun Arinze – Almajiri

• Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

• Lydia Forson – Borga

• Samke Makhoba- Surviving Gaza

• Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow

• Siti Amina -Tug of War

• Maryam S Wazari – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

• Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God

• Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark

Best Actor in a Leading Role

• Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele

• Daniel Etim Effiong – Jolly Roger

• Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War

• Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza

• Eugene Boateng – Borga

• Deyemi Okanlanwo – Swallow

• Akah Nnani- Man of God

• Aaron Adatsi – Road to My Father’s compound

Best Actress in a Leading Role

• Euodia Samson – Angeliena

• Bless Fortune – Road to My Fathers Compound

• Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

• Ronah Ninsiima – Tembele

• Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War

• Vanessa Vanderpuye – A song from the Dark

• Nanfuna Sharon – The Wave

• Eniola Akinbo – Swallow

Award for First Feature by a Director

• Uga Carlini – Angeliena

• York Fabian Raabe – Borga

• Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark

• Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound

Award for Best Director

• Amil Sivji –Tug of War

• York-Fabian Raabe – Borga

• Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God

• Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza

• Uga Carlini – Angeliena

• Walter Banger – Jolly Roger

• Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle

• Morris Mugisha – Tembele

Award for Best Film

• Ayaanle – Somalia

• Jolly Roger – Nigeria

• Borga – Ghana

• Angeliena – South Africa

• Tug of War – Tanzania

• Man of God – Nigeria

• Surviving Gaza – South Africa

• Tembele – Uganda

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born Director Living Abroad

• Tope Oshin – Here Love Lies

• Obi Emelonye – Money Miss Road

• York Fabian Raabe- Borga

• Ogo Okpue – A song From the Dark

• Robert Peters – The Scar

Award for Best Diaspora Short Film

• Contraband – USA

• Slow Pulse – USA

• Skin Like Mine – USA

Award for Best Diaspora Documentary

• The Rumba King – Peru

• Wade in the Water – USA

• The Sun Rises in the East – USA

Award for Best Achievement in Production Design

• Tug Of War

• Underbelly

• Surviving Gaza

• Borga

• Swallow

Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design

• Swallow

• Underbelly

• Tug of War

• Tembele

• Man of God

Award for Best Achievement in Make-up

• Jolly Roger

• A Song from The Dark

• Surviving Gaza

• Underbelly

• Angeliena

Best Achievement in Sound

• The Wave

• Surviving Gaza

• Swallow

• Tug of War

• Borga

• Tembele

Best Achievement in Cinematography

• Tug of War

• Tembele

• Ayaanle

• Surviving Gaza

• Borga

• Road To My Father’s Compound

Award for Achievement in Editing

• Jolly Roger

• Angeliena

• Tug of War

• Borga

• Almajiri

• Man of God

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) is an annual award to honor individuals who have excelled in the African film industry, in their different endeavors.

The prestigious award was founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, and managed through the Africa Film Academy.

Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) always have in attendance numerous celebrities, politicians, journalists, actresses, and actors from around the world grace the occasion.

