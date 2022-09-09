By Chris Onuoha

As women in Nigeria continue to break the glass ceiling in all careers and notable professions, they have also been identified by a celebrity recognition firm for honours.

This is as Fajag Concept, organisers of Africa Iconic Women Recognition Awards has announced the commencement of choice candidate nomination to pick the most outstanding and deserving among them for recognition and honours.

The 2022 edition of the award ceremony billed to hold later the year will witness a convergence of celebrities, captains of industries, top female performers in their careers and men as well, where about 20 outstanding women in 20 categories will be honoured.

The event, powered by ‘Face Of Democracy Nigeria’ will have as the chairman, Mr Olufunsho Alexandra Olumuyiwa Ajagbonna, a fashion designer and high profile celebrity and showbiz entrepreneurs who has consistently brought discerning celebrities to the award ceremony annually.

This is also as the organisers have called on celebrity enthusiasts, and the general public to show love by picking their favourite candidates for honour through a special nomination. The show as usual, will feature fashion parade by two leading African designers and other entertaining activities.

