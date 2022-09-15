Adetola Nola

Industry experts, entrepreneurs and professionals from different business sectors graced the third edition of Learn Business With Nola(LBN), an annual event organized by real estate industry expert, Adetola Nola. The event held at The Jewel Aieda, Lekki, Lagos on September 10, 2022, is an offshoot of Nola Business Incubator, an initiative by Adetola Nola to coach and equip entrepreneurs for business growth and success. Participants were shortlisted from a pool of over 2000 applicants and consisted of entrepreneurs and small business owners from different industries.

The event kick-started with an intensive training session by the event’s host and CEO of Veritasi Homes and Properties, Adetola Nola after which participants went for a special breakfast session. They were also treated to a buffet and had the opportunity to learn, share and network with fellow participants. Also present at the event were Aderinsola Jolaosho, Managing Partner of ThePush Consulting, Hanu Agbodje, CEO of Patricia Technologies and Damilola Olokesusi, CEO & Co-founder of Shuttlers who were part of the panel session. The panel session was moderated by Miss Aderinsola Jolaosho which paved the way for the final training session handled by Tobi Yusuf, Partner and Head of Communications at Veritasi Homes and Properties.

Speaking on the success of the event, Mr Adetola Nola said, “We promised it was going to get better with each year and I am happy that we were able to keep to that promise. This year we had about four times the number of participants from last year’s edition and of course, the training we gave also evolved into more recent and relevant strategies. LBN is just a section of the Nola Business Incubator, so we have a lot more planned out for our participants. The main goal is to equip entrepreneurs with the right tools and resources including financial resources to help their business. And I know that with the impact of Learn Business With Nola, we are off to a good start.” He also expressed anticipation of the results that would emerge from the entrepreneurs present at the event, as he hoped that they would be empowered to help others.

Many of the participants expressed gratitude for the exclusive opportunity to learn from industry experts. One of the participants, Samuel Williams said, “I was so excited when I got the mail that I had been shortlisted. I knew it was going to be a mind-blowing experience, and I was not disappointed at all. I am grateful to Mr Nola and the organisers for putting such a wonderful conference together, all for free. I can’t even imagine how to quantify or put a price to the value gotten at Learn Business With Nola, yet they chose to give that all for free. It’s amazing!”

Another participant, Mercy Enobong also shared her experience at the event calling it an unforgettable one. She said, “This is one event I cannot forget, the lessons learned and the strategies I got are definitely going to make a huge difference in my business. LBN is one of a kind because of the passion of the host, Mr Nola. He chose to share tried and tested methods with us and the things he learned from making mistakes in his entrepreneurship journey. It was a beautiful and unforgettable experience for me. I am really grateful to Mr Nola and the Nola Business Incubator team”

Learn Business with Nola (LBN) is an offshoot of Nola Business Incubator, an initiative created by Adetola Nola to combat unemployment in Nigeria whilst helping upcoming entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses. For more information, please visit Adetola Nola’s website by clicking here.

