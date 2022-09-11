By Ayo Onikoyi

The maiden edition of ‘Face Of Brightquests’, which was tagged the “Creative Edition,” has produced its first winner, a 10-year-old Adenike Adediran amongst several other bright young gems.

According to the convener of the pageant, Selina Carayol, “the main aim of ‘Face of BrightsQuests’ is to raise generations that are aware of their talents and give parents the opportunity to support their kids’ talents at a very early age.”

“Our country is saturated with wonderful kids with jaw dropping talents. Talents generally come with huge benefits and all we really need to do is to put in the passion and commitment towards discovering, grooming and showcasing them to the world and we will have a tomorrow brightened by the lights of these kids.” She further stressed.

Although ‘Face of BrightsQuests’ is Carayol’s vehicle of kid’s transformation, her journey with kids didn’t start with it. “Working with kids has always been part of me, especially having to train my kid sister who was 3-year-old while I was only 10, myself.” She enthused.

Carayol’s Odyssey with kids has been a roller coaster of experiences. First starting out as a class teacher, and then becoming a school club coach, and then she morphed to a kids and teens mentor – all within a span of less than 5 years. “These experiences metamorphosed and ignited the fire to start the kids and talent discovery Academy – Brightquests Agency which produces ‘Face of BrightsQuests.’

The sophomore edition of Face Of Brightquests’ is billed to hold sometime in the summer 2023 to create a tradition, which coincides with the fanfare of school summer breaks.

