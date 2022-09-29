By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

An official of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has insisted that the letter said to have been written by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was the true position of the National Working Committee, NWC, despite their denial.

There was confusion in the APC over a protest letter purportedly written by Senator Adamu to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, regarding the composition of its Presidential Campaign Council.

Hours after the letter was leaked, spokesman of the party, Felix Morka, issued a statement on Thursday morning denying that it was authored by Senator Adamu.

However, party officials knowledgeable about developments in the party said the party’s current position is a mere recant.

They insisted that the letter carried the true position of the APC-NWC. Read the letter HERE .

“That letter is the position of the NWC. Whatever is happening now is an attempt at a recant,” one of them, who does not want his name mentioned, said.

An aide of Tinubu, who pleaded anonymity, had earlier told Vanguard that his principal would not react to the letter as published in the media.

“No letter was sent to Asiwaju. So, how do we react to a leaked letter that was never sent?” he had queried.

Meanwhile, describing the letter as a “draft”, Morka said it did not emanate from the chairman.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a ‘draft’ letter in circulation purportedly written by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, and addressed to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of our great party;

“Expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the ‘draft’ letter did not emanate from the Party. An unsigned letter that marks itself as a ‘draft’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.

“The National Chairman and presidential candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels, and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our campaign.

“As such, an unsigned ‘draft’ letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC.

“We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully, but in vain, for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC.

“We stand united, as a Party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election.”

Vanguard News

