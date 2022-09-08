Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the embattled Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa, says he is still a card carrying member of the party.

Bilal gave the clarification on Thursday in Yola while reacting to online reports over his alleged defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He dismissed the report as malicious, baseless, unfounded and misleading, adding that he was still the chairman of the party in the state.

“I’m the substaintive chairman of APC in Adamawa. I cannot jettisoned the party l laboured to build.

“The concocted lies are the handiwork of those in romance with the ruling PDP, no amount of campaign of calumny and blackmail will deter me as the chairman of the party.

“I thank my collegues, especially the executive members for their loyalty and support towards the survival of the party,” he said.

He said the party was prepared to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections, adding, “we will not succumb to diversionary tactics of mischief makers.”

