.

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Two persons have reportedly died from cholera in two local government areas of Adamawa State.

Eleven cases of the disease have been confirmed in Shelleng and Guyuk council areas and some adjourning towns and communities in four other local government areas.

A statement by Dr Celine Laori, Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health stated that the ministry received a report of suspected cases of cholera in Shelleng and Gyuku local government areas.

Laori added that the ministry swung into action and collected samples of about 98 persons in over 20,000 populated communities for testing, 11 persons were confirmed positive while two persons died from the disease.

Laori, while calling on all partners to give technical support to complement government efforts geared towards containing the out brake advised the general public to maintain base hygiene and sanitation as well as ensure food and water are kept in safe places.

She said: “Government has already dispatched a quick response team to the affected areas. It has also initiated a proper investigation and conducted event surveillance in all the 21 local government areas of the state.”

She said medical consumables have been procured at cholera treatment centres to support cases of management

RELATED NEWS