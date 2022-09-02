A human rights activist and youth leader, Olasile Oduwole, has raised the alarm over the threat to his life by unknown men who called him on the telephone at various times between March and June 2022.

Oduwole, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspicious move by the callers who claimed to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force craftily wanted information about his whereabouts and the earliest periods the activist will be visiting Nigeria.

He said, “I suspected foul play in March and June 2022 when I received a call from this bearer claiming to be an officer of the Nigeria Police Force. He was at first very subtle in his conversation and upon requesting to know more about the officer’s identity, position, designation, and office in the Police Force, he vehemently rained serious threats to my life.



“He wanted to know my whereabouts and when next time I will be returning to Nigeria. Upon a reasonable suspicion that the bearer was unknown coupled with the fact that I won’t give plausible or rational answers to his questions, the bearer became extremely hostile and splenetic.

“The officer (whether pseudo or real) wanted more information which I was not ready to give. I told him in clear terms at a point in the heated conversation that I have vowed all my life to do or serve justice regardless of its pain, price, and consequences and that I will fight for justice with the last pint of blood in me.

“I maintained further that nobody or office should act arbitrarily in such a manner as to having unfettered license to kill or exterminate people at will regardless of office or position”.



“I have been so economical with my whereabouts in the last five years due to threat to my life and that of my family”

“I do not doubt that the men who spoke to me at different times were on a sinister mission, but failed woefully. I want the whole world to know that this strange development has since thrown me into serious tension and a state of apprehension.”

“The concern of immediate members of my family, relatives, and associates now is that if I could be so threatened as to my life, who else is safe? I consider this as a breach of my fundamental right, as threats leading to extra-judicial killings are alien to our law but which is condoned or permitted with impunity; consequent upon which most cases of extra judicial killings are usually swept under the carpet and nobody is questioned for a dastard act. The mission of my detractors failed woefully in this regard.”

