An Activist, Comrade Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on police to immediately release one Cletus Uzere, (39) an indigene of Ozoro kingdom allegedly arrested in connection to a land dispute that led to a bloody clash two years ago between Oleh and Ozoro (both Isoko communities) in Delta state.

Making the appeal in a petition to Governor Okowa, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, Comrade Agberen, expressed concerns over the prolonged violations of the suspect rights to freedom, following his incarceration by the police at its FCID facility in Abuja, without being granted bail or charged to court in the last seven (7) months he was arrested.

He specifically questioned the rationale behind continued detention of the suspect whom he claimed does not have anything to do with the bloody communal clash of October 12, 2020, in which 12 persons were reportedly killed and there were no evidences linking him to the violent clash before being arrested on March 4, 2022, by the police attached to Delta state Command who later transferred him to Abuja.

The Activist lamented the emotional and psychological effects suffered by the wife and three children who he claimed had been subjected to the harrowing experience of neglect as a result of police unjust detention of their breadwinner.

According to the petition; “I want to use this medium to passionately appeal to the Delta state governor, Senator ((Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, to intervene and see to it that Mr. Cletus Uzere, be released without further delay from detention at the FCID, Abuja”.

“This appeal had become necessary since the state government was involved in resolving the land dispute between both communities and had issued cheques of financial compensation to the families of those who suffered casualties or lost their loved ones during the mayhem that occurred two years ago”.

“The said compensation by the Delta State Government to the families of the bereaved drew our interest to this matter and we wonder why Mr. Cletus Uzere is still kept under detention at the FCID, Abuja for a crime he knows nothing about”.

“It is on record that myself, Comrade Monday Aberu and Comrade Ufuoma Onotu, went on a fact finding visit to FCID, Abuja and met with the IPO, Detective Chikezie Egbulefu; who had told us that he had completed his investigation and forwarded to the OC Legal Department for prompt action”.

“He disclosed to us that it was the person in charge of the legal office that was responsible for the delay due to the fact that he has not prepared the charges for the arraignment of Cletus Uzere to any competent court for further hearing or neither has he made any reference for him to be granted bail if the needs be”.

“I wish therefore to implore those involved especially now that the Delta State government has reached compromised with the families from both communities to begin the process for the immediate release of the suspect still being detained over the same issue”.

“We are also aware that the Nigeria Police has the rights to investigate the criminal aspect of the case but can only arrest and detain when substantive evidences had been established against the person who committed the crime and not just picking on an innocent person for prosecution”, he concluded.

RELATED NEWS