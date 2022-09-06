There are leaders, and then there are good leaders. A good leader is someone people follow because they trust the path he or she has chosen to walk on. A good leader inspires and encourages others to become their best version and, in becoming thus, contributes towards making the corporation a force to reckon with. Needless to say, it’s hard work and not for everyone. However, with Luke Brickman 4 key qualities, anyone can now attempt to hone their leadership skills.



Become a people person

Becoming a people’s person is not about becoming a people’s pleaser. You’ll be called out for being the latter sooner than you’d think. However, becoming a people person is an art unto itself. Luke Brickman explains, “When you are a people’s person, it means that you have their reverence and that they acknowledge your abilities to deal with business and work. They feel comfortable speaking with you and voicing their opinions because you have genuinely won their vote of confidence by being an impartial listener. A people person is someone who isn’t afraid of other people’s success. He or she is well together and rides on their ability to deliver one after another.”



Learn how to say NO

Most articles encourage people to say NO. But that often fails, right? Because most people do not know how to say no without sounding offensive and just rebellious. Luke Brickman says, “to master the art of saying no, start with yourself. Tell yourself no for things you know you shouldn’t be doing. This will help you understand what makes it hard and help you find new ways to say it in a way that gets things done. People don’t like to hear no, but they hate to hear it spoken in an uncivilized manner.”



Act your beliefs

There’s a lot of slip between the cup and the lip, so goes the saying. Luke Brickman believes this to be a fundamental truth that must be recognized and acknowledged by all leaders. He adds, “It’s one thing to wax poetic about your missions and goals; it’s another to make them happen. As a leader, you’ll be judged on your actions. Your actions will hold the mirror to your thoughts, decision-making, and risk-taking abilities. Not only must a leader exercise great caution when it comes to words, but must live up to the ones he or she chooses to utter.”



Have a clear vision

Nothing looks worse on a leader than a lack of vision. For Luke Brickman, this might as well be the end of your business before its beginning. He adds, “Vision leads direction. Direction determines action. Action has the potential to inspire. And inspiration is what keeps the team going. You see, how closely is your vision linked to the success of your business? As a leader, your vision and, more importantly, your clarity about it will make all the difference when it comes to how the customer sees your business and how your team assesses your decisions.”



With Luke Brickman’s 4 key qualities, it’s time to unleash the leader within.

