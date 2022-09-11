By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Abiriba community in Ohafia LGA of Abia State, resident in Aba, Abia state, have adopted the PDP governorship candidate , Prof Uche Ikonne, as the consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Speaking during a consultative meeting in Aba, Leader of PDP in Abiriba community in the city, Chief Mba Ukariwo and the spokesman of the community, Okwodu Egworonu Obasi, said they adopted Ikonne for the position because of his unique academic and leadership experience and assured that they will further support him to emerge governor in 2023.

“Your attributes and achievements as a scholar, administrator, technocrat and bureaucrat have stood you head and shoulders above your peers. We have keenly followed your trajectory first as an academic through your stint at the Abia State Polytechnic and ultimately as the Vice Chancellor of Abia State University. An objective examination of your odyssey through all these paths erases any doubt about your competence to lead the state to her next height. You are simply the best candidate in the race and Abiriba people associate only with the best.”

The community noted that it has maintained good relationship that between Abiriba community in Aba and their Ngwa hosts.

“From time immemorial, Nde Ebiriba being adventurous travelers in their mercantilist pursuit, have always made it sacrosanct to cultivate brotherly relationships with their hosts wherever they find themselves.

This attribute has endeared us with the Ngwa people who have in turn been very good and peaceable landlords to us in Aba and its environs.

This harmonious relationship has enabled us relate with the indigenous people of Aba in a mutually beneficial manner on so many fronts culminating in our support and protection of the Dr. Ikpeazu led-PDP government these past seven years. We are committed to expanding this relationship further for the mutual benefit of both communities and the state in general.”

While praying for Ikonne’s success at the forthcoming election, the Chairman of Abiriba Communal Improvement Union, Aba Branch, Chief Nduka Agwu, described him as an honest politician who will do what he promises.

Responding, the PDP Governorship candidate, Ikonne who was accompanied by his running mate, Hon Okey Igwe, among other members of his campaign organization, assured the Abiriba community of his mutually beneficial partnership with them for rapid development of the State.

He said;“I am not new to working with Abiriba people for the good of the state, and when elected as your Governor I assure you that we will further expand the frontiers of cooperation and partnership between us to deliver positive change to our people across board. Whatever Governor Ikpeazu has done for Ndi Abiriba, I will do much more. We will also ensure further improvements in ease of doing business by tackling issues that affect business growth in our state and end the era of harassment of importers by sundry persons. We will also work together to develop Abiriba Kingdom as a major tourism hub in the state, complete and add to all ongoing road projects as well as reposition Akahaba General Hospital as a centre of medical excellence.”

Ikonne who used the opportunity to debunk rumors of his sacking Abiriba people while serving as Rector of the State Polytechnic, Aba, described the allegation as the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to discredit him.

