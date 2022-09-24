By Steve Oko

The chairmanship tussle rocking the Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has been declared over as all the party organs and members of State Working Committee, SWC, have united to forge a common front.

This is as the stakeholders have also passed ” implicit vote of confidence” on the Rev. Augustine Ehiemere-led SWC, declaring it as the authentic and only leadership of the party in Abia.

They disowned a claimant to the seat, Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu whose tenure they said expired in 2014.

The SWC members who met in Umuahia with some members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party led by the Deputy National Chairman, Chief Uchenna Okogbuo; and some critical stakeholders agreed to unite behind all APGA candidates in the 2024 election.

They pledged their unalloyed support for the governorship candidate, Professor Greg Ibe; his running mate, Hon. Obinna Ichita; and all candidates of the party in the forthcoming polls.

Speaking after the meeting that also had in attendance all 17 council chairmen, and all candidates of the party in the 2023 election, Okogbuo said Abia is very crucial to APGA, hence the intervention of the NWC to ensure a united party ahead of the polls.

The Deputy National Chairman enjoined them to embrace peace “having resolved all contentious issues within the SWC”.

He advised members of the party to take the peaceful and progressive message of ‘onye aghala nwanneya’ ( brotherliness) home to their respective communities as a way of enlarging the APGA family and reinforcing the popularity of the party at the grassroots.

In his address, APGA governorship candidate, Prof Ibe appreciated Chief Okogbuo for facilitating the unification of factions within the SWC, and enjoined members to love one another while committing themselves to strengthening the party for electoral victory in 2023.

Professor Ibe said APGA needed to be united as it approached the 2023 election so as to wrest power from the ruling party and fix the state.

In a remark, APGA Chairman, thanked the critical stakeholders for restating confidence in the SWC under his leadership.

He promised to led APGA into victory in the forthcoming elections, while accusing anti-democratic forces holding the state down of sponsoring the crisis in the party to possibly distract it.

Ehiemere urged members of the party to stay united and disregard the antics of those who feel threatened by the swelling support and rising popularity of the party across the state.

