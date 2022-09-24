By Steve Oko

A former Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Senator Emma Nwaka, has debunked media reports that he endorsed the candidature of the party’s flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne for the 2023 governorship race in the state.

Senator Nwaka who made the rebuttal Saturday, explained that contrary to media reports, he was visited by a chieftain of the party, Ambassador E. O Philips, who unknown to him decided to come with Professor Ikonne.

Nwaka who was among those who contested the PDP governorship ticket before withdrawing from the race citing irregularities surrounding the three-man delegate congress, said that he had no choice but to receive his guest and all those who accompanied him.

The former Abia PDP boss, insisted that his position that power should shift to Isuikwuato in 2023 had not changed.

He further said that when Ikonne enlisted his support for his governorship ambition, he did not hesitate to inform him that endorsing any candidate was beyond him.

The statement read in part:”Following the news making the rounds on the social media that Senator Emma Nwaka who pulled out of Abia PDP gubernatorial primaries on account of the irregularities which characterised the three-man delegates election has warmly received and endorsed the purported winner of the primary election, I want to clarify that the said reports are misleading.”

Continuing it said, “Ambassador Philips had called to say he will be visiting with no hint at all that he’ll be coming with Prof. Ikonne. Surprisingly, Ambassador Philips arrived in the company of Prof. Ikonne and Hon. Uko Nkole.

” I had no choice but to play host to them. Ikonne made a pitch for my support but I emphatically said it’s beyond me because I am aware that the people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi District whose turn it is to produce the next Governor of Abia State have not given up on their quest.

“Besides, the 3-man delegates election which formed the foundation of Ikonne’s emergence is being hotly contested in court, so, the issue of supporting anyone at this point should not arise.”

Senator Nwaka said it was unfortunate that what was purely a private visit had been twisted out of context.

