By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE abductors of Mr. Monday Ekoriko, the principal of Madonna Community Secondary school in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom state have demanded the sum of for N50 million as ransom for his release.

Ekoriko was kidnapped by unknown gunmen last Saturday at his country home Udianga Enem village in Etim Ekpo local government area of the state during a church service at United Evangelical Church(UEC).

It was gathered that the hoodlums who established contact with the principal’s family threatened to kill their victim if the N50million demand was not met within the stipulated time frame.

Eldest son of the victim, Menyene, said “they (the hoodlums) called me on phone and the number was hidden, saying we should hurriedly arrange N50 million before my father could be released.

“The discussion was so brief and sharp with threat that some people have paid for my father to be killed, that only a higher amount would safe him”.

Menyene noted that his father’s Lexus SUV the kidnappers used in whisking him away, had been recovered from where it was abandoned at the Ekparakwa axis of Oruk Anam LGA.

The Youths’ Leader of the community, Comrade Udeme John, described the incident as sad and enjoined the Police and other security agencies to intensify their efforts with a view to rescuing the teacher alive and unharmed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the recovery of the teacher’s SUV, assuring that operatives of the Command were closing in on the criminal elements.

“We can confirm the recovery of the car, the Police have nothing to do with ransom, but I can assure you that very soon the hoodlums will be apprehended and brought to justice because the Commissioner of Police (CP) Olatoye Durosinmi, who is personally directing the operation has zero tolerance for crimes”, MacDon assured.

