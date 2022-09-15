By Ochuko Akuopha

LEADERS of Isoko ethnic nationality, Delta State, have threatened to withdraw their “historic” support from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general election over what they described as the reckless abandonment of the Ughelli/Ozoro/Asaba expressway and Oleh/Irri Road by the state government

The leaders, in a communique at the end of an enlarged meeting of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, Isoko traditional rulers, clans/kingdoms Presidents-General, captains of industry and politicians on the state of the Isoko nation, lamented Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s silence on the N10 million monthly social security fund meant for Isoko youths.

The communique by IDU President-General, Prof. Chris Akpotu and others, frowned at Okowa’s failure “to grant audience to the executive of the umbrella body of the Isoko Nation, IDU, since December 2020, when it was elected and inaugurated.

“This is despite several efforts by the President-General and his executive, through several correspondences. To say the least, this is most disrespectful to the Isoko people and will not be condoned anymore.

“That Delta State government should urgently fix the bad roads in Isoko land, especially the Ughelli, Ozoro, Asaba expressway and Oleh/Irri road that has been recklessly abandoned.

“That the meeting decried the continued silence by the governor to sincerely address the N10 million Isoko social security fund meant for the youths despite the multifaceted approach.” The communique urged Okowa to “urgently address the aforementioned resolutions as quickly as possible in order to maintain the cordial relationship that has existed between the PDP and the Isoko Nation since 1999, where it has won all elections overwhelmingly.

