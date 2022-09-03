The People’s Republic of China, Saturday celebrated the victory of her people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the World Anti-Fascist war.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard China said: “September 3, 2022 marks the 77th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the World Anti-Fascist war.

“On this very day, the official website of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) releases a promotional video to demonstrate to the world that the Chinese PLA has always been a staunch force in protecting world peace.

“China’s armed forces have always been a staunch force in safeguarding world peace. China’s armed forces love and uphold peace, and fulfill the international responsibility of a major military with concrete actions.”

Watch the video here

