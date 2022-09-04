Boss Mustapha

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has disclosed that it would be presenting to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha one of its highest awards, Service Medal Award.

A statement made available to Vanguard, and jointly signed by Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youth and Students Affairs, Dr. Nasir Saidu Adhama, and Blessing Akinlosotu, stated that the service award would take place on Friday 9th September 2022, in Abuja to mark the SGF’s 66th Birthday.

The statement reads in part: “We have the honour and privilege to inform His Excellency the SGF, that the Nigerian Youths under the umbrella of the NYC has recognized his remarkable service to the fatherland and his laudable support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and our own boss Dr. Nasir Saidu Adhama, whose Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) is under his direct supervision”.

“Boss Mustapha’s exceptional leadership in the roll back of the COVID-19 as well as his strong personality in this Administration has earned him the respect of all”.

“The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has therefore recognized His Excellency the SGF, Boss Mustapha for a Distinguished Service Medal Award on the occasion to mark his fruitful 66th Birthday”.

Giving superficial details on the organization, Akinlosotu said, the NYC with a robust National structure has Chapters in several States of the Federation that are actively engaged in voluntary activities and programmed with both the Public and Private Sector, as well as the International Community to promote sustainable Youth Development in Nigeria”. He added.

“We want to seize the opportunity of Boss Mustapha’s 66th Birthday to wish him more fruitful service years and to encourage him to do more for Nigerian Youths and that is what this Distinguished Service Award symbolizes”.

RELATED NEWS