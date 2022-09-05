By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

With the ongoing indefinite strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has closed the door of education to Nigerian students, there are still a few options for these young learners to take.

While some students are already learning trades as disclosed by Olusesi Samson, the Lagos state chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), there are those who have travelled out of the country.

Amid these, there are options of changing schools that come with affordable tuition fees for frustrated students and their parents or guardians.

Affordable universities

Vanguard is here to give stay-at-home students a few schools that are as affordable as a normal federal university.

1. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo state

According to information obtained from the school’s website, the average fee is pegged at about N650,000. However, the least fee is clocked around N200,000 for the Faculty of Education while that of Law is the highest course at the university.

Ajayi Crowther university (ACU) is located in Oyo state, on the Ibadan-Oyo-Ilorin road in Atiba local Government.

2. Leads City University, Ibadan, Oyo state

Leads City was founded in 2005, is accredited by the National University Commission, and has graduated more than 5,000 graduates located in Ibadan, Nigeria.

The school is currently in its 17th academic session and has an average fee of N850,000. The lowest fee at the school is clocked at around N200,000 in various courses while the course with the highest fees is medicine around N3.5 million.

3. Coal City University, Enugu, Enugu state

Coal City University is located at Km 3 Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway, Emene Enugu.

The University in Enugu State of Nigeria was established in 2016. The school prides itself on up-to-date research and has a facilitated learning environment with multi-media classrooms and so on.

The school fees are based on school level/ year. From about N400,000 – 500,000 based on the desired program of the student.

4. Oduduwa University, Ife, Osun state

Oduduwa University is licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria on 3rd November 2009. The University was named after the progenitor of the Yoruba race (Oduduwa).

The University is located at Ipetumodu, a town in Osun State, six kilometres away from Ile-Ife. The school is on the land of one hundred (100) hectares.

The university’s school fees go from N200,000 – N300,000 based on the desired program, meanwhile it provides accommodation for its students.

5. Fountain University, Oshogbo, Osun state

The Fountain University is located in Oshogbo the capital of the Living Spring state of knowledge and culture.

The school has an average N260,000 of tuition fee, however, the faculty with the least fees of about N225,000 for religious studies, and the highest cost at the University is N520,000 with numerous amount of faculties at this price.

